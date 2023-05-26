"My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years," Spears wrote on Instagram. "With family there's always things that need to be worked out."

"My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it's been such a long time … with family there's always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!" the 41-year-old wrote Thursday night on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself as a child. "And after being able to communicate what I've held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much !!!"

She finished her post by expressing gratitude for being "so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!!" and inviting her mom to "go shopping afterwards."

Britney's conservatorship began in 2008, following a heavily publicized mental health crisis. The subsequent legal battle — which ended with the agreement being terminated in November 2021 — caused Spears to fall out with Lynne as well as her father, Jamie Spears, and her sister, actress Jamie Lynn Spears.

"It's become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don't match what you post on social media. I know you're going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can't diminish myself," Jamie Lynn wrote on Instagram in January 2022, after Britney tweeted displeasure over her sibling's decision to mention her during an interview about her memoir on Good Morning America — a discussion that also saw Jamie Lynn saying that she "took no steps" to be part of her sister's 13-year conservatorship agreement

In a recent interview with The Mail on Sunday, Jamie speculated on the conservatorship's impact on his daughter's life, despite heavy pushback from the singer's fans.

"Not everybody's going to agree with me," Jamie said, also noting that it was a "great tool" in helping Britney's relationship with her children. "It's been one hell of a time. But I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don't know if she'd be alive. I don't."

Since the end of the conservatorship, Britney married actor Sam Asghari and released the 2022 single "Hold Me Closer" with Elton John. The tune hit No. 6 on the United States charts — her highest-charting single since 2012's Will.i.am collaboration "Scream & Shout."

