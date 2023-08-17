"Buying a horse soon !!! So many options it's kinda hard !!!" Spears wrote on Instagram after news broke of her divorce from Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears posts about buying horse amid divorce from Sam Asghari: 'I think I found my sweet spot'

Britney Spears is galloping right on through her divorce from Sam Asghari.

After news broke Wednesday that the couple had separated after 14 months of marriage, the 41-year-old pop superstar shared an Instagram post about bonding with a horse on the beach.

"Buying a horse soon !!! So many options it's kinda hard !!!" Spears wrote alongside the photo, which showed her riding a new equine friend on a sunny coastline. "A horse called Sophie and another called Roar ??? I can't make up my mind !!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar !!!"

Spears shared the image late on Wednesday, hours before the Associated Press followed up on TMZ's initial report of the pair's separation with news that Asghari filed for divorce from Spears, though the outlet noted that "court records in Los Angeles and Ventura counties did not show where the case had been filed."

A representative for Spears did not immediately return EW's request for comment.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors Britney Spears and Sam Asghari | Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Spears and Asghari, an actor who's appeared in TV shows such as Black Monday and Hacks, married at the singer's Thousand Oaks, Calif. home on June 9, 2022, in front of ceremony guests Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, and Drew Barrymore.

The wedding came months after the dissolution of Spears' controversial 13-year conservatorship, a process that saw her publicly fall out with her father, Jamie Spears, mother, Lynne Spears, and sister, Sweet Magnolias actress Jamie Lynn Spears.

In recent weeks, the "Toxic" performer said she's since mended her relationships with her mother and sister, and has even revived her music career, releasing duets with Elton John and will.i.am over the last year.

Read Spears' post about buying a horse above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.