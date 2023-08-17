Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari files for divorce after 14 months

The pair, who first met on the set of one of Spears' music videos, were married in a backyard ceremony in June 2022.

Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce on Wednesday, PEOPLE reports.

The news comes less than a day after it was first reported that Asghari, 29, and Spears, 41, had separated after 14 months of marriage.

A rep for Spears did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

TMZ was the first to report the news of the couple's split, with multiple sources referencing "a nuclear argument that involve[d] allegations of cheating."

Honoree Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Britney Spears and Sam Asghari | Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Spears and Asghari began dating shortly after they met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016. Six years later, the pair tied the knot in a backyard wedding ceremony attended by pals Madonna, Drew Barrymore, and Paris Hilton.

The couple were together throughout Spears' legal battle to end her 13-year conservatorship, which ended in November 2021. Asghari, who frequently voiced his support for the pop star online, celebrated the news on Instagram with a caption that read, "History was made today. Britney is free!"

Amid the court hearings, it was announced that the couple had gotten engaged and were expecting their first child. In May 2022, Spears and Asghari revealed that they had lost their "miracle baby" in a joint statement on Instagram. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," the caption read. "This is a devastating time for any parent."

This was Spears' third marriage and Asghari's first. The Grammy award-winning singer was previously married to her childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander for 55 hours in 2004. Alexander later attempted to crash Spears' wedding to Asghari and was subsequently convicted of aggravated trespassing and battery for the incident. Following her marriage annulment from Alexander, Spears married Kevin Federline in 2004. The pair, who share two children, divorced in 2007.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.