Britney Spears does celebratory cartwheels as judge rules she can hire 'real' conservatorship lawyer

"Coming along, folks ... coming along," Spears posted on Instagram Wednesday — the same day that Judge Brenda Penny granted the 39-year-old permission to personally choose what the pop star called "real representation" for herself. "I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me ... You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!!"

Earlier this week, Spears again made a tearful plea to the court, asking them for help in removing her father, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship and charging him with abuse. To assist her legal battle, Spears chose Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor who, according to Variety, has worked with Sean Penn, Steven Spielberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Keanu Reeves in the past.

Penny's decision comes three weeks after Spears delivered her own public, explosive testimony in the 13-year conservatorship arrangement. Addressing the court remotely, Spears' statement alleged exploitation, isolation, and other abuses by her conservators, and insisted the arrangement be terminated.

Britney Spears Credit: Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Sam Ingham, a court-appointed attorney, had previously represented Spears since the beginning of the conservatorship in 2008. At the time, she was deemed mentally unfit to retain her own counsel, and she has since maintained that she did not know she could petition for the conservatorship's termination.

Countless fans and fellow celebrities have spoken out in support of Spears' fight in recent weeks, including Spears' "Me Against the Music" collaborator Madonna, who released a public statement promising she would help "get [Britney] out of jail."

