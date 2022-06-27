A judge on Monday found probable cause to send Jason Allen Alexander to trial for trespassing on the pop star's home on her wedding day.

Britney Spears' ex-husband tried to enter her bedroom when he crashed her wedding, guard testifies

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Allen Alexander allegedly tried to enter her locked bedroom when he crashed her wedding to Sam Asghari, according to the pop star's security guard.

Alexander, who was arrested for trespassing on Spears' Thousand Oaks, Calif., home during her June 9 nuptials, appeared in a Los Angeles court Monday for a preliminary hearing. Several witnesses, including Spears' security guard Richard Eubeler, detailed the dramatic day, sharing that Alexander managed to make his way to Spears' bedroom.

Alexander, who livestreamed the entire ordeal on Instagram, repeatedly demanded to speak to Spears as he made his way to her bedroom door, Eubeler testified, adding that he drew his weapon after Alexander reached for something in his pocket. A sheriff's deputy testified that he found a "Gerber folding box cutter" in Alexander's possession.

The presiding judge said he found probable cause to send Alexander to trial for felony stalking, among other misdemeanors, per Rolling Stone. Alexander remains on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court again on July 12.

Legal reps for Spears and Alexander didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment Monday.

Spears and Alexander were childhood friends who wed in Las Vegas in 2004. The marriage made headlines for lasting 55 hours. Alexander made headlines again earlier this year when he pleaded guilty to stalking an unidentified woman after his arrest in Tennessee. Following his wedding day trespassing arrest, Spears and Asghari obtained an emergency restraining order against Alexander.

Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart previously told EW he "will be aggressively pursuing all appropriate charges" against the pop star's ex. "We want to thank the Ventura County Sheriff's Department for their prompt and good work, and I look forward to working with them to ensure he is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Rosengart said.