The pop star's ex is scheduled to return to court for the felony stalking charge, as well as misdemeanor counts of trespassing, vandalism, and battery.

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Allen Alexander will go to trial on a felony stalking charge after he crashed her wedding earlier this month.

Ventura County Judge David Worley ruled Monday that there is enough evidence against Alexander to send him to trial for stalking and misdemeanor counts of trespassing, vandalism, and battery, according to Associated Press. Alexander pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

During the preliminary hearing, Spears' security guard Richard Eubeler testified that Alexander managed to make his way to the second story of Spears' home and tried to enter her locked bedroom when he showed up uninvited at her Thousand Oaks, Calif., home on the day of her nuptials.

Britney Spears, Jason Allen Alexander Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Allen Alexander ordered to trial on stalking charge after crashing wedding | Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage; Enos Solomon/FilmMagic

Alexander, who livestreamed the entire ordeal on Instagram, repeatedly demanded to speak to Spears as he made his way upstairs, Eubeler testified. The since-fired security guard said he drew his weapon after Alexander reached for something in his pocket. Alexander also tried to enter the property days before the wedding, Eubeler testified.

Alexander is set to return to court on July 12, according to multiple reports.

Spears and Alexander were childhood friends who wed in Las Vegas in 2004. The marriage made headlines for lasting 55 hours. Alexander made headlines again earlier this year when he pleaded guilty to stalking an unidentified woman after his arrest in Tennessee. Spears was also previously married to Kevin Federline between 2004 and 2007. They share two teenage children together.