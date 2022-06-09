The pop star's attorney says he looks forward to seeing Spears' ex "prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Britney Spears' planned wedding day was interrupted when her first husband, Jason Allen Alexander, tried to crash the event and was arrested.

"He is in custody," Spears' attorney Mathew S. Rosengart said Thursday in a statement to EW. "We want to thank the Ventura County Sheriff's Department for their prompt and good work, and I look forward to working with them to ensure he is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law." Rosengart added that he "will be aggressively pursuing all appropriate charges against Alexander."

A representative for the Ventura County Sheriff's Department did not immediately return EW's request for comment.

According to PEOPLE, Alexander was arrested on an outstanding warrant. A source close to Spears also told the publication that the pop star was "freaking out" over the incident.

Britney Spears; Jason Alexander Britney Spears; Jason Alexander | Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty; Chris Farina/Corbis/Getty

Spears, 40, was planning to marry Sam Asghari, 28, Thursday evening at her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Alexander, 40, arrived hours before the nuptials were to take place and confronted security while he was streaming live on Instagram.

"Britney spears invited me," he says in the video, as captured by TMZ. "She's my first wife, my only wife. I'm her first husband. I'm here to crash the wedding."

He was then stopped by security after what looks like a scuffle, at which point the video ends.

Spears and Alexander were childhood friends and wed in a Las Vegas chapel in 2004; their marriage lasted 55 hours. Alexander also made headlines in January when he pleaded guilty to stalking an unidentified woman following an arrest in Tennessee.

Asghari will be Spears' third husband. She and Kevin Federline were married from 2004 to 2007 and share two teenage sons.

Spears announced her engagement to Asghari in September, and two months later she was freed from her 13-year conservatorship. Spears revealed last month that she lost the baby she and Asghari were expecting.