Britney Spears gets engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is engaged to actor and fitness buff Sam Asghari.

The pop princess confirmed the news on her Instagram account on Sunday afternoon, posting a video of herself and her beau, as she showed off a very sparkly engagement ring.

"I can't f---ing believe it," Spears captioned the video, adding six ring emojis, and a heart.

"Look at that. You like it?" Asghari can be heard saying in the video, to a loud "Yesss!" from Spears.

Over on Asghari's account, he shared a photo of the couple in an embrace, with Spears holding out her engagement ring finger to the camera.

About half an hour before the pair both posted about the engagement on their Instagram accounts, Asghari, who Spears met on the set of her music video for "Slumber Party" in 2016, shared an Instagram story that read, "Biggest news. Can't wait to share."

Brandon Cohen, Asghari's manager, was "proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement," Cohen told PEOPLE in a statement Sunday.

"The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them," Cohen said.

The engagement news comes within the same week Spears' dad, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end his daughter's conservatorship.