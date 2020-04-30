Oops, she lit it again: Britney Spears reveals she burned her gym down

It's one way to avoid working out...

Britney Spears revealed on Wednesday that she accidentally burned down her home gym six months ago. What was the cause?

"I had two candles, and yeah, one thing led to another and I burned it down," she said in an Instagram video taken in the gym.

"I walked past the door to the gym and flames BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt," her caption read. "Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym!!!!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways."

Spears appeared calm about the situation and even casually transitioned into showing off her workout routine after explaining the scary predicament to her fans.

It also turned out to be an "Oops! I Did It Again" situation. In 2002, the singer nearly burned her New York City apartment down after leaving — you guessed it — a lit candle out while she was shopping. Her mom, Lynne Spears, described the incident on Spears' website at the time, writing, "Britney went to New York for four days. She and Jenny, her friend, shopped every day. One of those nights, they all came in to a real mess. Brit left a candle burning. The wall caught fire and the fire department had to put it out. Brit has really learned a lesson this time."

In the post, Spears' mom revealed her daughter's love of candles also led to a fire in the bathroom of her family's Louisiana home.

The pop star has been sharing glimpses of what else she's been up to while social distancing, from dancing to her ex Justin Timberlake's song to calling for the redistribution of wealth on Instagram.

Related content: