Brie Larson talks 'taking back the narrative' of her cheesy name with Hellmann's Super Bowl ad

As long as she can remember, Brie Larson's name has prompted questions about cheese. But now, the actress is owning it via a new Super Bowl ad for Hellman's mayonnaise, where she appears alongside Jon Hamm. Ham, cheese… get it?

"I've been dealing with it my whole life," Larson tells EW of the cheesy puns she's endured. "This felt like I was able to take the narrative back from a lifetime of people looking at my mom or looking at me and being like, 'Oh, did your mom eat a bunch of cheese when she was pregnant with you?' It was so many years of correcting my name and telling people, 'Oh, it's Brie, like the cheese.' And then it finally all came together and had a meaning, and the meaning was to do this commercial with John Hamm."

Larson says that she and Hamm have known each other for years via mutual friends, but this is their first time working together on screen. They filmed the commercial in a big white room (to signify the interior of the fridge their commercial characters are stuck in) next to a gigantic jar of Hellmann's mayonnaise.

"I've spent so much time with him just as a person, so it ended up being very natural and really fun to improvise with them," Larson says. "It's not all the time that I get to just spend a day doing bits, but it's basically my favorite thing to do."

Brie Larson Brie Larson in a Super Bowl ad for Hellmann's mayonnaise. | Credit: Hellmann's

Larson says she was interested in the ad (which also features Pete Davidson) because of its emphasis on utilizing leftovers.

"Part of the fun of it was talking about food waste and how much we throw out," Larson says. "On top of doing something that was fun for me and I think will be fun for viewers to watch on the big day, it's also about a very real thing, which is that we throw out a lot of waste. We can repurpose food and make it something that is delicious, wonderful, and doesn't have to be thrown in the trash."

Catch the ad above and during the Super Bowl on Sunday, and don't miss Larson in the new trailer for Fast X.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.