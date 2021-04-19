LIVE

Godzilla vs. Kong star Brian Tyree Henry has some pop culture recommendations for you

The 39-year-old Atlanta actor — who's also set to star in The Outside Story (April 30) and The Woman in the Window (May 14) — shares what keeps him entertained for EW's Celebrity Must List.

By Lynette Rice
April 19, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Credit: Vintage

BOOKS: No Name in the Street by James Baldwin

"I revisited it this summer. I was sitting around, really trying to make some sense of everything that was going on in this country, in the middle of being out there with my peers and fighting for what’s right. It’s one of the most timely pieces I’ve ever read. I’ve just always had this book with me."

Credit: Joan Marcus

STAGE: The Book of Mormon

"Is it a cheat if it’s something I’ve been in? I originated The Book of Mormon on Broadway. Not only was the content incredibly new, it was one of the most heart-touching musicals I’ve ever seen. And my character was the first to have f--- in his name. So I got to say f--- on Broadway every day. It was like, 'This, to me, is progress.'"

Credit: Everett Collection

MOVIES: The Color Purple (1985)

"I am one of the original fans of Whoopi Goldberg. Like, I don’t even know what I would say if she were standing in front of me; I think I would go slack jaw. I think I watched it first when I was 5. The scene where Celie is separated from her sister? I was already bawling. I can quote the movie from beginning to end."

Credit: HGTV

TV: Home Town (HGTV)

"It’s about this lovely couple from Mississippi who are trying to rebuild the brand of their town. I’m delighted every single time I watch [it]. I’m a Southern boy as well."

Credit: James Newton

MUSIC: Tall Black Guy

"He does a lot of instrumentals. It’s literally like meditative music. There’s a song that he has called “From Home, to Work, and Back....” If you are ever just riding in your car and need some peace of mind, he’s the guy to go to."

Credit: House of Intuition

BONUS: House of Intuition

"It’s a magical shop in L.A. I’ve always set up altars everywhere I go. There is a candle this place makes called Honor Your Ancestors that I always purchase."

