Godzilla vs. Kong star Brian Tyree Henry has some pop culture recommendations for you
The 39-year-old Atlanta actor — who's also set to star in The Outside Story (April 30) and The Woman in the Window (May 14) — shares what keeps him entertained for EW's Celebrity Must List.
BOOKS: No Name in the Street by James Baldwin
"I revisited it this summer. I was sitting around, really trying to make some sense of everything that was going on in this country, in the middle of being out there with my peers and fighting for what’s right. It’s one of the most timely pieces I’ve ever read. I’ve just always had this book with me."
STAGE: The Book of Mormon
"Is it a cheat if it’s something I’ve been in? I originated The Book of Mormon on Broadway. Not only was the content incredibly new, it was one of the most heart-touching musicals I’ve ever seen. And my character was the first to have f--- in his name. So I got to say f--- on Broadway every day. It was like, 'This, to me, is progress.'"
MOVIES: The Color Purple (1985)
"I am one of the original fans of Whoopi Goldberg. Like, I don’t even know what I would say if she were standing in front of me; I think I would go slack jaw. I think I watched it first when I was 5. The scene where Celie is separated from her sister? I was already bawling. I can quote the movie from beginning to end."
TV: Home Town (HGTV)
"It’s about this lovely couple from Mississippi who are trying to rebuild the brand of their town. I’m delighted every single time I watch [it]. I’m a Southern boy as well."
MUSIC: Tall Black Guy
"He does a lot of instrumentals. It’s literally like meditative music. There’s a song that he has called “From Home, to Work, and Back....” If you are ever just riding in your car and need some peace of mind, he’s the guy to go to."
A version of this story appears in the May issue of Entertainment Weekly, on newsstands now or available to order with covers featuring Chloé Zhao, Viola Davis, and Regina King. Don't forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.
Related content:
Comments