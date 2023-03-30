The Succession actor sang the Spice Girls hit with Alan Cumming on Carpool Karaoke.

Brian Cox is feeling his girl power fantasy.

In a preview for the Carpool Karaoke series' latest episode hosted by Spice World movie actor Alan Cumming, the actor admitted that he's a secret Spice Girls devotee.

"I'm a closet Spice Girls fan," said the 76-year-old performer, who just last week was filmed dancing to another pop icon, Carly Rae Jepsen.

Cox and Cumming — who both hail from Scotland — then launched into a rendition of the girl group's signature 1996 hit "Wannabe," which reached No. 1 in the United States and launched the Spice Girls to global superstardom.

"If you wanna be my lover, you've gotta get with my friends," Cox, whose thundering roar regularly inspires terror on HBO's Succession, sings in tandem with Cumming. "Make it last forever, friendship never ends."

Brian Cox; the Spice Girls Brian Cox; the Spice Girls | Credit: Macall B. Polay/HBO; Tim Roney/Getty Images

"I am often asked my favorite of all the films I have made, and I always answer Spice World," Cumming told The Guardian in 2021. "I do it partly to confound any intellectual snobbery, but also to point out that for me, the experience of making a film is far, far more important than how it turns out, or is perceived, or performs at the box office, in the ratings or reviews."

On Carpool Karaoke, Cox also savored the popularity of Succession, on which he plays the foul-mouthed patriarch of a family that controls one of the biggest companies in the world.

"I've been at it now for 60 years," he told Cumming. "Suddenly, to have this extraordinary success telling people to 'f--- off,' and, actually, I love it."

Before it premieres Friday on Apple TV+, watch a preview of Cox's appearance on the Carpool Karaoke series above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: