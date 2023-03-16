Fraser reportedly greeted fans and looked on as his son Leland played guitar with one of the local bands.

Brendan Fraser seems as down-to-earth as you're going to get with an Oscar-winner. It's not like Meryl Streep is just hanging out in West Hollywood... because if she was, the gays would freak out and we'd never hear the end of it.

But the night after the Academy Awards, where Fraser won Best Actor for his acclaimed performance in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, there he was at WeHo's famed Whisky a Go Go with his son Leland. Being all Brendan Fraser and stuff.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: (L-R) Leland Fraser, Brendan Fraser, and Holden Fraser attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair) Brendan Fraser, Oscar-winner and cool dad, hung out with son at L.A. bar after Academy Awards | Credit: Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty

According to TMZ, Fraser signed the Whisky's wall, as onlookers razzed him about his handwriting, and greeted fans who congratulated him on his win the night before. Fast Times, an '80s cover band, posted a photo of members with Fraser, appropriately throwing up the devil horns, and mentioned Leland hopping up on stage with them to shred like his Airheads (justice for Airheads) dad.

"What do you do the night after you win an Oscar for lead actor? You come to the whisky and party with Fast Times of course," the band wrote. "His son Leland is a guitar player so we had him come up and jam with us along with DJ Ashba and they totally rocked it."

With his Oscar win, Fraser put an emphatic period on his good, old-fashioned Hollywood comeback story, and he's certainly earned the right to just... chill. Speaking of chilling, now that both Fraser and fellow comeback kid Ke Huy Quan are award-winning thespians, and their Encino Man costar Pauly Shore was rooting for his heeeeey-buddies, what are the chances of a sequel? See also: Airheads 2.

