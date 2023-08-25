Windham Rotunda, the WWE wrestler better known by his ring name Bray Wyatt, died Thursday at 36.

WWE chief content officer and former wrestler Paul Michael Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, announced the news on social media. "Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today," he wrote. "Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."

The WWE also said in a statement posted to Instagram that it was "saddened to learn" of Rotunda's death and extended "condolences to Rotunda's family, friends and fans."

A third-generation wrestler, Rotunda was the son of Mike Rotunda and the grandson of Blackjack Mulligan. Other wrestlers in the family include his brother Bo Dallas and uncles Barry Windham and Kendall Windham.

Born in Brooksville, Fla., Windham Rotunda made his pro wrestling debut in 2009 in the Florida Championship Wrestling, using the names Alex Rotundo and Duke Rotundo in his early matches. He teamed up with his brother Bo to win the FCW Florida Tag Team Championship.

With a new name, Husky Harris, Rotunda joined WWE NXT in 2010 before again rebranding as Bray Wyatt, patriarch of the villainous Wyatt family, in 2012. He won the WWE Championship in 2017, and also won the WWE Universal Championship (twice), the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (with Matt Hardy), and the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (with Randy Orton and Luke Harper).

Among the many wrestling stars mourning Rotunda's death Thursday was WWE alum Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. "Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt's passing," he wrote on social media. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wweuniverse. Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling."