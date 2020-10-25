Brad Pitt praises Joe Biden as 'a president for all Americans' in new campaign ad

The Ad Astra star narrated a campaign ad calling Joe Biden "a president for all Americans." The commercial for the Democratic candidate and former vice president, featuring footage of Biden and his wife Jill on the campaign trail, aired during the World Series game on Sunday.

"America is a place for everyone — those who chose this county, those who fought for it — some Republicans, some Democrats, and most, just somewhere in between," Pitt narrates. "All looking for the same thing: someone who understands their hopes, their dreams, their pain, to listen, to bring people together ... to work just as hard for the people who voted for him as those who didn’t. To be a president for all Americans."