Boy Meets World actress Maitland Ward to detail life as a porn star in 'steamy, no-holds-barred' memoir

My Escape From Hollywood: Why I Left to Become a Porn Star will chronicle Ward's journey from Disney star to porn star.

Former Boy Meets World actress Maitland Ward has landed a book deal to publish her first memoir detailing her career as a porn star.

My Escape From Hollywood: Why I Left to Become a Porn Star will be published by Atria Books, a division of Simon & Schuster. The company announced the news in a press release, calling Ward's story "a steamy, no-holds-barred memoir chronicling everything from her days on the classic soap The Bold and The Beautiful, to her stint on popular ABC/Disney sitcom Boy Meets World, to her meteoric rise to porn stardom, and why she decided to kiss mainstream Hollywood goodbye."

Maitland Ward of Boy Meets World Credit: Walt Disney Television via Getty Images; Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

"This is one of the proudest moments of my career. I'm so thrilled that I get to share my life and story in such a unique and impactful way," Maitland said in a statement. "I am beyond grateful to Simon & Schuster and Atria books for having belief in my writing and my voice".

She also shared the news in an Instagram post, writing, "this definitely ranks as one of my greatest achievements!" and thanked her fans for their support over the years.

"Maitland's witty, incisive voice drew all of us in from the first page," added senior editor Michelle Herrera Mulligan. "Her rare perspective on the sexism she experienced first-hand in Hollywood, and the liberation she's found in women-produced adult entertainment, will inspire, shock, and inform a generation eager to learn her story."

Maitland rose to fame with her roles as Rachel on Boy Meets World, Brittany in White Chicks, and Jessica Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful. She shifted from mainstream acting to the adult industry in 2019 via cosplay, immediately earning awards for her work and cultivating a massive following, including 700,000 OnlyFans Likes.

Maitland's memoir is scheduled for a 2022 debut.