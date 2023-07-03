The SNL star has cohosted Las Culturistas with longtime friend and collaborator Matt Rogers since 2016.

Bowen Yang announces break from podcast: 'Bad bouts of depersonalization are f---ing me up bad'

Emmy-nominated Saturday Night Live standout Bowen Yang is taking a break from hosting his popular podcast Las Culturistas to focus on his mental health.

"Taking a very short break from Las Cultch," the actor-comedian shared in an Instagram Story over the weekend. "Bad bouts of depersonalization are f---ing me up bad, but I am doing my best to get better! Please take care, be back soon."

Yang's Las Culturistas cohost, Fire Island costar, and longtime friend Matt Rogers announced Monday on his own Instagram Story that Yang's absence will be addressed on this week's podcast, featuring Glamorous star Miss Benny.

"For those asking: [Las Culturistas] will continue while Bowen is on break. Will elaborate a bit more on this week's episode," Rogers wrote.

"Depersonalization-derealization disorder occurs when you persistently or repeatedly have the feeling that you're observing yourself from outside your body or you have a sense that things around you aren't real, or both," according to the Mayo Clinic, which says treatment includes talk therapy and sometimes medication.

Yang and Rogers, who met in college, have hosted Las Culturistas since 2016. The show features the comedians discussing pop culture, with recent guests including Kelly Clarkson, Andy Cohen, and Harvey Guillén. The pair regularly speak candidly on the show about their own lives and careers, including Yang discussing a toll his hectic schedule, including filming Wicked overseas, had on his mood and energy levels.

The podcast is currently produced by Will Ferrell's Big Money Players Network and iHeartRadio. It won fan-voted Podcast of the Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

Las Culturistas releases new episodes on Wednesdays on Apple, Spotify, and other podcasting apps.

