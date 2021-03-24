Celebrities are calling for gun reform in wake of Boulder shootings

Stars are using their platforms to ask for change in gun legislation following yet another avoidable mass murder.

In the wake of the horrific shootings in Boulder, Colo. on Monday that left 10 people dead, celebrities are using their platforms to express their feelings about gun legislation.

The shooting began at a grocery store parking lot on Monday afternoon, before the 21-year-old gunman made his way inside. The 10 victims were aged between 20 and 65 and included a local police officer. The suspect has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one charge of attempted murder. This was the second mass shooting in a week in the United States. The first took place on March 16 in the Atlanta-area of Georgia, where a gunman shot and killed eight people — six of them women of Asian descent.

Unable to make sense of legislation that directly leads to these types of atrocious events taking place, celebrities are usual social media to speak out against gun laws and plead for reform. Barack and Michelle Obama both used their voices to ask leaders to take a stand to save lives, while actresses like Jamie Lee Curtis and Mia Farrow used the hashtags #BanAssaultWeapons and #GunReformNow to make their positions clear.

Michelle Obama; Julianne Moore and Jamie Lee Curtis Image zoom Credit: Paul Marotta/Getty Images; Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Michael Kovac/Getty Images

"We shouldn't have to live like this," wrote Julianne Moore on Instagram. "In Atlanta or Boulder or anywhere else. Our elected leaders owe us #MoreThanThoughtsAndPrayers to end our gun violence crisis — they owe us action."