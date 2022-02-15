Brown was on tour with the R&B group in 2012 when he found out his ex-wife died.

Bobby Brown has opened up about a key lifeline of support he felt in the immediate aftermath of ex-wife Whitney Houston's death one decade ago.

Days after the 10-year anniversary of Houston's death, which occurred Feb. 11, 2012, Brown recalled the "wonderful" network of love he's received from his fellow New Edition members — whom he was on tour with when he got the news that Houston was found unresponsive while submerged in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

"My brothers have stuck by me through so many rough times in my life. I'm proud to call them my brothers and my friends," Brown said Tuesday during an hour-long interview on The Tamron Hall Show, also referencing their presence in his life through the death of his and Houston's daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, in 2015 at age 22. "They lifted me up and held me up to heights I can't even find the words to explain, but they've always been there for me and I appreciate them all."

Brown's fellow New Edition performer Ronnie DeVoe added that he told his friend and collaborator that "the measure of a man is in what God allows you to endure," and that he felt "God knew I wouldn't be able to manage something like that," so helping him through Houston's passing was a genuine group effort.

"He walks in giants' shoes at the end of the day," DeVoe finished. "I love the fact that he's still here and able to overcome a lot of those obstacles and look at it like, look, there's a mission, there's a purpose for my life, and one of those things is being right here with his five other brothers."

Bobby Brown opens up about New Edition support after Whitney Houston's death.

Brown, who was married to Houston from 1992 to 2007, previously opened up about his daughter's death in a 2021 Red Table Talk interview, adding that he felt like his relationship with her intensified before she died.

"The three [or] four months before her passing, we had become closer and closer," he said. "I know she had a plane ticket and everything ready to come stay with me. It was just a matter of two days before she would've been on a flight. Two days before this all happened. If I could just get those two days back, she'd still be here, because I would have found out what was going on to do something about it."

Watch Brown and New Edition speak about Houston's death in the Tamron Hall interview above.