Bob Saget's family attorney has confirmed that newly released police records chronicling the late comedian and actor's death paint a comprehensive picture of the events leading up to his passing.

In a statement to EW, the family's lawyer, Brian H. Bieber, indicated that the police records "tell the entire story" of the Full House star's unexpected death.

"Bob passed away after a fall and hitting his head in his hotel room," Bieber confirmed in the statement, referencing the medical examiner's previously announced findings that Saget died after suffering head trauma. "Now that the medical examiner's and police department's records have been released after their respective thorough investigations, the Saget family would appreciate privacy to mourn in peace."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office report, obtained by EW, included 56 photos from the Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida, where the 65-year-old actor was found unresponsive on Jan. 9. It also revealed police body camera footage and the authorities' audio interviews with various hotel staff members.

In the audio, Orlando Nunez, an overnight valet worker at the hotel, recalled speaking with Saget about the star's recent COVID-19 diagnosis, but indicated that Saget was not slurring his words or having balance issues that would suggest anything was out of the ordinary. Richard Stanford, a production coordinator for the local cultural council whose job was to secure items on talent riders, expressed he felt "weird" about a few interactions with Saget the night before his death.

"The only thing I noticed, it's hard to pick up," Stanford said. "His conversations kept getting weird. He'd talk, and then he'd just change it in between.... I don't know if he stumbled over words, the train of thought just changed a couple of times."

Following his death, Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, released a statement on Instagram.

"Bob truly lived life to its fullest. He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me 'look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible.' And one of the best ways we did that together was sharing and exploring amazing food around the world," she wrote. "We were in our happy place together whenever we were out at a restaurant, hotel lobby bar, or even our own kitchen when I would try out a new creation on him. He was never shy about ordering, and he would even tell you to get everything on the menu that you wanted because he also wanted to see you enjoy everything to the fullest. Experiencing simple pleasures in life like that brought him so much joy. I can't even put into words how much I will miss this."

