Bob Saget, beloved star of Full House and America's Funniest Home Videos, dies at 65

The comedian was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando hours after performing a comedy set.

Bob Saget, patriarch from Full House and host of America's Funniest Home Videos, has died at 65.

The comedian was in Orlando during a standup comedy tour when security from the Ritz Carlton where he was staying found him unresponsive in his room. The sheriff's department and fire department responded to the hotel's call and Saget was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. The circumstances regarding his death are still unclear. TMZ was the first to report the news of Saget's passing.

Saget was best known for his role as Danny Tanner, the even-keeled dad on Full House from 1987 to 1995, as well as the Netflix reboot Fuller House, and his stint hosting America's Funniest Home Videos, from 1989 to 1997, as well as serving as narrator on How I Met Your Mother. Though he found success with wholesome family fare, Saget was also famous for his raunchy stand-up act.

Saget was in the middle of his stand-up tour and had performed in Jacksonville, Fl. on Saturday night at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, tweeting out a pic of himself after finishing his set, a little after midnight.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department confirmed Saget's death, stating that they found no signs of foul play or drug use.

EW has reached out to Saget's reps for confirmation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.