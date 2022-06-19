Bob Saget's daughter Lara honors him on Father's Day: 'He chose love, always'

Bob Saget's daughter Laura paid tribute to the late comedian on Father's Day.

The artist and educator, 32, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a throwback photo with her late father, who died from head trauma in January at 65. In the post, she marveled at his ability to love fully. "My dad wasn't just my dad, he was my best friend," Lara wrote. "He wore his heart. He didn't hide it; he wasn't afraid of love. My dad simply wanted to share laughter and love with this world."

She continued, "I have noticed how scary it can be to love that big, to open so fully. It can be easier to be angry, fearful, negative. Maybe because love has an infinite quality, it is boundless. My dad taught me that it doesn't matter what life throws, how hard, how painful, how seemingly impossible. It doesn't stop that love. He chose love, always."

Adding that she's committed to doing the same, Lara said, "The love is right here. And it's my responsibility to give it to myself and to share by living in the love. I love you infinitely, dad."

Along with Aubrey, 35, and Jennifer, 29, Lara is one of three daughters the Full House star shares with ex-wife Sherri Kramer. Saget is also survived by his widow, Kelly Rizzo.

The tribute comes after Saget received a posthumous Critics Choice Impact Award at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards on June 12. Presented by his former Full House costar John Stamos, Rizzo accepted the award on her late husband's behalf. "It's just so special to be here to honor him, but also still so weird and surreal at the fact that he's not here," she told PEOPLE on the red carpet.

"This is the first red carpet I've done without him," Rizzo continued. "It's very strange. I feel like he's waiting in the wings and he'll be like, 'Honey, I'll be there in a few minutes.' It still doesn't feel right, but all we can do is our best and be here to celebrate him and his legacy. That's all I want to do."