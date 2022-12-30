Bob Penny, Forrest Gump and My Cousin Vinny actor, dies at 87

The former University of Alabama poetry professor appeared in over 30 film and television series throughout his career.

Bob Penny, a university professor and actor who appeared in numerous films including My Cousin Vinny and Forrest Gump, died on Dec. 25. He was 87.

Penny, who taught poetry and prose at the University of Alabama for 21 years, died in Huntsville, Ala., according to his obituary. A cause of death was not revealed and a celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.

Born in Anniston, Ala., in 1935, Dr. Robert Lynn "Bob" Penny began his professional career as a teacher before eventually making his transition to the silver screen after appearing in a series of commercials in the early '80s. "I was really lucky," Penny said in a 2008 AL.com interview. "I had these very small roles, but they sure helped pay the mortgage."

Penny starred in multiple films throughout the '80s — including the Oscar-winning 1988 film Mississippi Burning alongside Willem Dafoe, Gene Hackman, and Frances McDormand — before deciding to retire after 32 years of teaching in 1990 in order to focus on his love of acting.

He went on to appear in over 30 film and television series throughout his career, landing roles in popular films such as 1992's My Cousin Vinny, 1994's Forrest Gump, 2000's The Legend of Bagger Vance, and 2002's Sweet Home Alabama.

Penny also shined onstage as a powerful theater actor, performing in over 40 different dramatic productions throughout the Southeast. He made his final onscreen performance as Harold in the Billy Ray Cyrus sitcom Still the King in 2016.

In addition to his acting and teaching talents, Penny was also an accomplished poet and received the Silver Bowl Award at the Birmingham Festival of the Arts for his work "Prologues to Home" in 1980. He was later honored by the Alabama School of Fine Arts with the Applause Award for his contributions to local theater in 1996.