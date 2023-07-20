"Sometimes you have to do the hard thing," the Better Call Saul star added.

Bob Odenkirk urges actors not to accept SAG-AFTRA strike waivers: 'It's a strike. Be on strike.'

Bob Odenkirk has one word for actors who still want to work while the Screen Actors Guild is on strike: "Don't."

While picketing outside of Paramount Studios on Wednesday, the Better Call Saul star told The Wrap that he is firmly against requesting waivers to continue promoting projects throughout the strike.

"It's a strike. Be on strike," Odenkirk urged his fellow actors. "You lose. We lose. Everybody loses. That's tough s---."

Bob Odenkirk on Strike for the WGA Bob Odenkirk | Credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

For the most part, the SAG-AFTRA strike has halted all TV and movie productions until the actor's union reaches an agreement with Hollywood studios and streaming services. But less than a week after actors joined the writers on the picket line, some already have the option of getting back to work. A handful of projects have been granted waivers to resume filming without violating the terms of the strike. The forty-five productions are unaffiliated with the AMPTP, which means they have no connection with the studios or streaming services that SAG-AFTRA is striking.

There have also been requests for waivers regarding promotion — so that actors can resume doing press for projects currently in theaters, or approaching their release dates. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Cruise lobbied the union to consider allowing actors to promote their films. But Odenkirk is among those encouraging actors to hold strong to the picket lines — and he's not alone.

Protesting alongside the Emmy-nominee, The Mindy Project actor Ike Barinholtz also chimed in.

"We all are in this together," Barinholtz agreed. "And if some of us are starting new projects and promoting others, that's gonna cause dissension. We need the opposite. We need solidarity."

"Sometimes you have to do the hard thing," Odenkirk added.

SAG-AFTRA has asked members not to do interviews or any other form of promotion until the strike is resolved. Keeping with that request, the cast of Oppenheimer walked out of the London premiere on July 13 when the strike became official. Without stars to walk the red-carpets, several streamers and studios have since announced plans to cancel upcoming events.

The faith-based series The Chosen, which follows the life of Jesus of Nazareth, was the first to announce they had resumed shooting.

