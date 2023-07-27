The musician co-founded To the Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences to explore fringe science and has been dedicated to investigating the existence of aliens for years.

Turns out, Tom DeLonge was right about aliens all along.

At every Blink-182 concert on their current reunion tour, Mark Hoppus announces to the crowd that "Tom was right" before the rock band launches into their 1999 hit song "Aliens Exist." Fans dressed up in green jumpsuits and alien masks run around and crowd surf while inflatable little green men are chaotically thrown around. It's a massive celebration of singer/guitarist DeLonge's lifelong dedication to exploring the existence of extraterrestrials — and now the government has validated him as well.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: (L-R) Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 performs at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella) Blink-182's Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge perform at Coachella 2023 | Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty for Coachella

On Wednesday, the House Oversight subcommittee on national security hosted hearings on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) — a.k.a. UFOs — where witnesses and whistleblowers including former intelligence officer David Grusch and former Navy pilots David Fravor and Ryan Graves testified about seeing aliens. Hours later, DeLonge posted his reaction on Instagram with a photo stating, "Tom was right, aliens f---ing exist."

"The UFO Hearings today made history," he wrote in the caption. "I am so proud of the three witnesses today that blew the lid off the UFO secrecy that has been intact for decades." DeLonge called Graves, Fravor and Grusch "HEROES" and said he "appreciated the shout-out" during the hearing. "Remember that we at To The Stars changed the world," he concluded.

While best known for being a founding member of Blink-182 and Angels & Airwaves, DeLonge has also made a second career out of investigating aliens, with his passion for the paranormal and UFOs widely documented. He famously quit Blink-182 in 2015 to focus on aliens full-time, forming To the Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences with a crew of ex-government employees, scientists, aerospace engineers and creatives to "work collectively to allow gifted researchers the freedom to explore exotic science and technologies with the infrastructure and resources to rapidly transition innovative ideas into world-changing products and services," according to the organization's website.

One of DeLonge's main goals for the company was to make sure all discoveries were released responsibly to the public, and eventually they released three declassified videos recorded by Navy pilots showing alleged UFOs. In 2019, the U.S. military confirmed the footage to be authentic.

DeLonge also executive produced two seasons of The History Channel's Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation and published multiple Sekret Machines books about the subject based on his work with the U.S. Department of Defense and meetings with high-ranking officials about their research.

So while it took more than 20 years, DeLonge's dream in "Aliens Exist" has finally come true: "We all know conspiracies are dumb / What if people knew that these were real / I'd leave my closet door open all night / I know the CIA would say 'What you hear is all hearsay' / I wish someone would tell me what was right." Never give up on your dreams!

