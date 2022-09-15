Blake Lively is pregnant, expecting fourth baby with Ryan Reynolds

The Gossip Girl actress revealed her growing baby bump at an event in New York City.

It looks like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will soon have a new addition to their family.

The Gossip Girl star debuted her growing baby bump Thursday while attending the Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. While she and Reynolds haven't publicly confirmed the news, Lively could be seen grinning in a glittering sheer minidress and placing a hand below her belly in photos from the event.

EW has reached out to Lively and Reynolds' representatives for comment.

Lively and Reynolds, who tied the knot in 2012, are already parents to three daughters: James, 7; Inez, 5; and Betty, 2. Reynolds announced back in October that he would be taking a sabbatical from making movies in part to spend more time with the family.

Blake Lively Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child together | Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

And if the names of their children sound familiar, it might be because the couple's close pal Taylor Swift included them in her track "Betty" on her 2020 album Folklore. While the song itself isn't about the children — it describes a complicated teenage love triangle — Reynolds told SiriusXM last year that it was incredible for them featured on the song in any capacity.

"Obviously the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids' names, but what an honor," Reynolds said. "We thought it was pretty damn amazing. We still do."

It also made a lovely gift for their three children. "We surprised them with it," Reynolds said. "We don't tell them anything. We found they're most compliant if you offer them no access to outside information."

Now it seems that Swift will soon have to write one more — perhaps on her upcoming record?