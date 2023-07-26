The actress really, really wanted to make things right at the "Crown to Couture" exhibition.

Not even boundaries from the Royal Family can stop Blake Lively from preserving the art of fashion.

The actress shared a hilarious Instagram Story Tuesday that appeared to show her hopping a barrier at Kensington Palace's "Crown to Couture" fashion exhibition for a vital matter: to adjust the display of her 2022 Met Gala dress.

"When you're the clown who hops over the rope at the museum to fix the exhibit," the 35-year-old star wrote in the post. "Happy almost Virgo season folx."

Lively can be heard in the video explaining why she felt compelled to adjust the dress. "So that you see what the transformation was," she said as she turned one of the gown's folds further toward the guest viewing area.

Lively also shared her excitement over seeing more of her items displayed at Kensington Palace.

"This was absolutely surreal. Seeing this crown that we made in Kensington Palace," Lively wrote in a photo, showing off accessories she wore in the past. "I still feel like a kid playing dress-up every time I get to wear a gown and borrowed jewels out. To see it memorialized like this… just. Wow. Something I'll never forget."

Lively first wore the Atelier Versace gown to the 2022 Met Gala in New York City. She arrived at the event with what looked like a giant glistening sash tied around her waist, though she later untied it to transform the fabric into a large turquoise train that trailed behind her.

