Billy Porter and husband Adam Smith separate after 6 years of marriage

Billy Porter and husband Adam Smith have split after six years of marriage.

A rep for Porter told PEOPLE the "sad decision" was amicable. "They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter," rep Simon Halls said. "There will be no further comment from either parties and it would be appreciated if their privacy be respected."

Halls didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The Emmy-winning Pose star and Smith met in 2009 and dated for about a year before going their separate ways. They rekindled their romance in 2015 and wed in January 2017 after a two-week engagement. Porter told PEOPLE at the time that marriage was something he and Smith had never really envisioned.

Adam Porter-Smith and Billy Porter attend 'Sharon Wauchob S/S 2020' fashion show during London Fashion Week September 2019 London on September 14, 2019 in London, England Billy Porter and Adam Smith | Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

"We both grew up in households where who we are is labeled an 'abomination,'" he said. "The thought of marriage, there was no context for it — there was no dreaming about it because there was no context to dream; it was unspoken and very clear that the sanctity of marriage was not for us. So to see that come around, to see that tide turned, it still takes my breath away. I'm still trying to find the words to describe it."

Porter, a Broadway alum who gained prominence for his role as Pray Tell on the acclaimed drama series Pose, recently graced the big screen in the drama Our Son, sports comedy 80 for Brady, and live-action Cinderella. He'll next headline and co-write the screenplay for a biopic on author and activist James Baldwin.