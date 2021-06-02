10 moments in show business only Billy Porter has the pose for

Pose (2018)

If Kinky Boots led to Porter’s reintroduction to Hollywood, this Ryan Murphy-produced drama about New York City’s ballroom scene during the era of Madonna’s “Vogue” and Paris Is Burning was his reintroduction to the world. After his first season as master of ceremonies Pray Tell, Porter became the first openly gay Black actor to be nominated and win in a lead acting category at the Emmys. Deservedly so given how he balances humor and heartbreak in a story arc that emphasizes the high highs and low lows of gay nightlife in the 1980s.

