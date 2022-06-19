"Cat's out of the bag!" That bag happens to be a sequined clutch purse, but still....

Billy Eichner and Anna Kendrick give up and come out as a 'couple' after being trolled by clickbait article

Apparently being so gay that you're on the cover of a Pride issue about your gay rom-com just isn't enough of a hint these days.

Billy Eichner, noted homosexual, found himself the target of some odd gossip when a clickbait article touting his relationship with Noelle costar Anna Kendrick went viral.

Eichner and Kendrick, along with actual couple Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma, were among the "new celebrity relationships" making someone ... somewhere feel better about 2021. Admittedly, it was a rough year, but Eichner — whose new film Bros is the gayest rom com that's not Fire Island of the summer — couldn't help but raise a virtual eyebrow.

Eichner took to the socials, captioning a photo of the article with a poignant "Um."

Kendrick then got in on the fun, sliding into the comments on Instagram with this gem: "Honestly … I was so into this dress and ponytail, I'm just glad this pic is getting some play. Also, love you baby."

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Eichner alerted Kendrick that the cat was effectively "out of the bag." Kendrick, like any good Judy, played along and even threw in a plug for Eichner's movie.

"We can finally live our truth, Billy!" the Oscar-nominee wrote. "You've felt so pressured to seem like a gay man that you made #BrosMovie but you're free now! Our love can flourish!"

Eichner then bowed to that pressure, and "came out" as a straight, bemoaning the inconvenient timing of it all. To put a bow on this little gift of a bit, Eichner added a Father's Day message.

"Wish my father was alive to see me hilariously responding to clickbait!" Eichner tweeted. "Happy Father's Day!!!"

Well, that was a strange journey. Made even stranger by the addition of one Sharon Stone (because why not) adding her two cents in the Instagram comments section: "Hahaha. It's only one gay a day time, Billy."

Whatever that means: Iconic.