Billy Crystal receives COVID-19 vaccine, jokes 'terror' is his pre-existing condition

The actor is looking forward to hugging his grandchildren again soon.

Billy Crystal is on his way to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the comedian and actor virtually stopped by The Late Show to chat about his new film, Standing Up, Falling Down, and also filled in host Stephen Colbert on his life in quarantine, including a recent trip to the Dodgers Stadium — which has recently been turned into a mass vaccination site — to receive the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

"I got the injection and a free scarf," Crystal told Colbert. "I was glad to get this first step towards hugging my kids and my grandchildren again. And I do have a pre-existing, underlying condition — which is terror. So, that was good that I got that."

Besides being vaccinated, the 72-year-old star has been spending his quarantine doing the New York Times crossword puzzle — "I'm at a record pace for myself: I do it in a week now, but just the downwards" — and playing basketball — "one on me; just alone."

Crystal joins the likes of Patrick Stewart and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who have also already received the first dose of the vaccine at the Dodgers Stadium.

