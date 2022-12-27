Billie Lourd pays tribute to mom Carrie Fisher on sixth anniversary of her death

The Booksmart actress opened up about becoming a mother herself and how much Fisher "would have loved" her grandchildren.

Billie Lourd is honoring her late mother, Carrie Fisher, six years after her death.

On Tuesday the Booksmart actress posted an emotional Instagram tribute to Fisher, who died Dec. 27, 2016, at 60. The sixth anniversary of Fisher's death comes just a few weeks after Lourd, 30, gave birth to her own daughter.

"It has been 6 years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time)," Lourd wrote. "And unlike most other years since she's died, this year, these past two weeks have been some of the most joyful of my life. Giving birth to my daughter and watching my son meet her have been two of the most magical moments I have ever experienced. But with the magic of life tends to come the reality of grief."

Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd in 2015 Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd in 2015 | Credit: Barry King/WireImage

Lourd continued: "My mom is not here to meet either of them and isn't here to experience any of the magic. Sometimes the magical moments can also be the hardest. That's the thing about grief. I wish my Momby were here, but she isn't. So all I can do is hold onto the magic harder, hug my kids a little tighter."

Lourd has two small children with husband Austen Rydell: 2-year-old son Kingston Fisher and newborn daughter Jackson Joanne, whom they welcomed Dec. 12. Lourd added that she tries to tell her kids stories about their grandmother and share her favorite things with them, explaining that Fisher "would have loved" her grandchildren.

"For anyone out there experiencing the reality of grief alongside the magic of life, I see you," Lourd added. "You are not alone. Don't ignore either. Life can be magical and griefy at the same time."

Lourd and Fisher appeared together in three Star Wars movies: The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker (which was completed after Fisher's death). 2022 also marks six years since the death of Debbie Reynolds, Fisher's mother and Lourd's grandmother. The Singin' in the Rain actress died of a stroke one day after Fisher's passing.