“Believe it or not women can be interested in multiple things," the Grammy-winning singer wrote in an Instagram post.

When it comes to the "bozos" attacking her feminine style choices, Billie Eilish has had enough.

On Saturday, the Grammy-winning singer made it clear she is tired of being judged for how she dresses and spoke out about her frustrations in a series of since-expired Instagram stories.

"I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy-ish and dressing how i did & constantly being told i'd be hotter if i acted like a woman," Eilish, 21, wrote. "And now when i feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, i CHANGED and am a sellout.. and 'what happened to her' oMg iT's nOt thE sAmE biLlie she's just like the rest bla blah… you guys are true idiots."

She added: "i can be BOTH you f–--ing bozos. LET WOMEN EXIST!"

Eilish, whose meteoric rise to fame began when she was 15 years old, is known for purposefully working to control the narrative surrounding her body. Her signature sense of style was marked by big, loose, and baggy clothes, which she later explained was a way to keep people from talking about her body at all.

"Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath," Eilish explained in her 2019 Calvin Klein campaign. "Nobody can be like, 'Oh, she's slim-thick, she's not slim-thick, she's got a flat ass, she's got a fat ass. No one can say any of that because they don't know."

In a follow-up Instagram story this weekend, the Oscar winner pointed out that she hasn't changed, but is merely interested in various styles. "FUN FACT! did you know that women are multifaceted," Eilish wrote. "Believe it or not women can be interested in multiple things."

She continued, "Femininity does not equal weakness. Omg?! insane right? who knew?? and also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times."

Eilish signed off with a few choice words for her critics: "Suck my absolute c–-- and balls you women hating ass weirdos."

Body image has been a constant topic of conversation throughout the singer's career. During a May 2021 interview with British Vogue in which she debuted a revealing pin-up-inspired look (not embraced by fans), she credited her body insecurities as the reason for her depression and the inspiration behind her public fashion choices. The artist has also commented on the issue in songs, such as OverHeated, as well as Not My Responsibility, a spoken word piece and short film posted to her YouTube channel.