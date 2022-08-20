Family of late Bill Paxton settles wrongful death lawsuit

The Big Love star died in 2017 following a stroke that occurred after he underwent surgery to replace a heart valve and repair aorta damage.

The family of actor Bill Paxton has settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed after his passing five years ago.

The Big Love star died in 2017 at the age of 61 following a stroke that occurred 11 days after he underwent surgery to replace a heart valve and repair aorta damage.

His family, including his wife of 30 years, Louise Newbury, and their two children, James and Lydia, filed a wrongful death suit against the surgeon who performed the procedure as well as Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles four years ago. Now they have agreed to settle the case, according to a court filing obtained by the Associated Press on Friday.

"The matter has been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of the parties," the lawyers for Paxton's family, Bruce Broillet and Steve Heimberg, said in a statement.

The filing accused Dr. Ali Khoynezhad of using a "high risk and unconventional surgical approach" that caused Paxton to endure excessive bleeding, cardiogenic shock, and a compromised coronary artery. It also alleged that members of the Cedars-Sinai team were aware that Khoynezhad previously tended to perform "maverick surgeries and show suboptimal judgment."

The defendants countered that the Paxton family was fully aware of the risks and still agreed to the procedure. Over the past four years, the Texas native's family attempted to uncover more evidence from the hospital's proceedings and frequently attended court hearings on the matter.

The terms of the new resolution are confidential, and it is awaiting a judge's approval.

A prominent actor in film and television, Paxton was known for his roles in Titanic, Aliens, Apollo 13, and Twister. When he died Feb. 25, 2017, he was filming the CBS series Training Day.

"It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery," a family representative said in a statement announcing the news at the time. "A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.

