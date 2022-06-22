Bill Nye marries journalist Liza Mundy

Bill Nye the Science Guy is now a married guy.

The beloved TV presenter and mechanical engineer married Liza Mundy, a journalist and best-selling author, at the Castle Building's Haupt Garden at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. last month, according to PEOPLE. Star Trek actor Robert Picardo, who portrayed the Doctor in the franchise, officiated the ceremony.

Nye and Mundy met over their shared love of storytelling and learning. Mundy mentioned Nye's code breaker mother, Jacqueline Jenkins-Nye, in her New York Times best-selling book Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II. When Nye got word of the book, he emailed Mundy and the two hit it off, per PEOPLE.

Liza Mundy and Bill Nye Journalist and best-selling author Liza Mundy and beloved TV presenter Bill Nye are married | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

A source described the couple's vows as "equal parts moving and comical." During the reception, the couple danced to Sam Cooke's cover of "What a Wonderful World." Longtime White House photographer Pete Souza, who captured intimate photos of Barack and Michelle Obama during the Obama Administration, took photos for the big day.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.