Watch Cubs superfan Bill Murray yell-sing 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game' for home opener

Bill Murray helped ring in what's likely to be the Chicago Cubs' strangest season ever on Friday night.

The die-hard Cubs fan remotely joined the team at Wrigley Field for the traditional seventh inning stretch — despite the stadium being devoid of spectators — performing an energetic rendition of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" over the jumbotron while clutching a giant stuffed bear.

“Alright everybody! We wanna hear you sing! We wanna hear you all the way out to the centerfield scoreboard!” Murray crowed to the empty stands, before launching into yell-song.