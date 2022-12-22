The biggest pop culture moments of 2022

Better Harrys & Gardens

When Harry Styles announced his new album, Harry's House, three years after the success of Fine Line, fans expected some press to follow. What they didn't expect was for the musician to end up on the cover of the June issue of Better Homes & Gardens. A brilliant marketing move — get it, Harry's House? — nearly broke the internet, both for the unexpectedness of it and because, well, have you seen the photos?! For a guy who has delivered more than his fair share of great pop culture moments in 2022 — including a plethora of concert videos on TikTok — that cover goes down as one of the year's biggest. —Samantha Highfill

