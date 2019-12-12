Biggest celebrity apologies on social media in 2019 — from Justin Timberlake to Gina Rodriguez

From Justin Timberlake stepping out on Jessica Biel, to Gina Rodriguez saying the N-word, celebrities ate a lot of crow in 2019. We hope they do better in 2020, but we have a feeling we might be disappointed. We've also included some light-hearted "apologies" from the likes of Keke Palmer and Game of Thrones' the Mountain to show you that saying sorry doesn't have to be the worst thing in the world.

Click through the gallery for our full rundown!