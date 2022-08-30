How does one celebrate the greatest of all time? Why getting another greatest of all time, who also happens to be her good friend.

That's what Gatorade did in its latest ad commemorating Serena Williams' final U.S. Open, narrated by none other than Beyoncé Knowles Carter.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 07: Entertainer Beyonce and tennis player Serena Williams perform on stage during closing night of "The Formation World Tour" at MetLife Stadium on October 7, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Larry Busacca/PW/WireImage) Beyoncé and Serena Williams onstage at the 'Formation' tour in 2016 | Credit: Larry Busacca/PW/WireImage

"When the world writes her down in history, we'll begin where she started: at love," Mrs. Carter says, opening the nearly two-minute ad entitled "Love Means Everything."

In this latest moment of sisters doing it for themselves and each other, Bey pays homage to Williams, who announced her retirement from the sport she all but dominated for the past two decades.

"No points, zero score — just love," Beyoncé continues. "It's a love that we'll remember through the generations, a love that started a movement, a movement to always love exactly who you are and who you can be. To be so in love with your identity that your very essence cannot be contained. To love the sound of your own voice and the way you move."

Of course, this isn't the first time Bey and Serena have had each other's backs. The tennis superstar famously dropped it like it was scorching hot in the video for Bey's "Sorry" from her Lemonade era. Knowles then repaid the favor by writing and performing the Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from King Richard, which tells the story of the Williams family's sacrifices and dedication to making sisters Venus and Serena into juggernauts on the court.

"To feel like a queen unapologetically, with a crown indefinitely," Queen Bey intones. "To cherish every muscle and every curve your body exhibits. A movement to always love being a proud Black woman, a parent, a dreamer, a leader. To love being one of a kind. To always love being you. The whole you. The real you. You. You. You. To always love you."

"So when we write her down in history, no matter who you are, no matter where you are, we'll remember what she's shown us," Beyoncé concludes. "A movement to love you."