Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk says son's coronavirus symptoms were 'worse than the flu'

Bob Odenkirk recently opened up about his son's COVID-19 diagnosis, calling it "worse than the flu." The Better Call Saul actor revealed just how scary the experience was for the 21-year-old, who has since recovered.

Appearing on The Late Late Show on Thursday, Odenkirk described his son Nathan's symptoms.

"In the end, it was pretty bad and it was worse than the flu," he told host James Corden. "According to him, the pain in his throat was the worst thing of all, but I think also the fatigue. And it lasted longer than the flu."

Odenkirk continued, saying "It got scarier the longer it went and the further we got from it, I became aware that we got very lucky."

He also acknowledged that his son recovered "pretty easily" compared to more severe cases and expressed gratitude for the helpers in the community.

"It's really stunning to me. I'm a cynic, I think, and that's one of the reasons I like comedy, but I'm just stunned at the cooperation from people and the community," he said. "You know they're caring for each other really by doing this and so it's been heartening, I'd say."

Recently, stars like Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Sara Bareilles, and J.K. Rowling have also announced their recovery from coronavirus.

Like Odenkirk's son, Wilson also said her symptoms were severe, while Hanks went through a less intense experience.

"I felt extremely achy, uncomfortable, didn't want to be touched, and then the fever started," she told CBS This Morning's Gayle King on April 14. Wilson said she lost her sense of taste and smell, and at one point her fever reached 102 degrees and she suffered from "chills like I never had before."

Watch Odenkirk's interview above.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

Related content: