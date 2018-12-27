The top 10 Entertainment Weekly illustrations of 2018

December 27, 2018 at 01:54 PM EST
<p>From podcast series to HBO staple, <em>2 Dope Queens</em>&rsquo; Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams became one of the most popular stand-up duos of 2018 thanks to their out-of-this-world personalities and down-to-earth Brooklyn charm.</p> <p>Illustration by Mike Tofanelli</p> <p>Art direction by Aaron Morales, senior associate art director</p> <p>From &#8220;The Must List,&#8221; Feb. 16, 2018</p>
10. 2 Dope Queens

From podcast series to HBO staple, 2 Dope Queens’ Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams became one of the most popular stand-up duos of 2018 thanks to their out-of-this-world personalities and down-to-earth Brooklyn charm.

Illustration by Mike Tofanelli

Art direction by Aaron Morales, senior associate art director

From “The Must List,” Feb. 16, 2018

Illustration by Mike Tofanelli for EW
<p>Graphic novelist Noelle Stevenson surrounded by the many characters she brought to life.</p> <p>Illustration by Natalie Foss</p> <p>Art direction by Erica Bonkowski, associate art director</p> <p>From &#8220;Shape Shifter,&#8221; July 20/27, 2018&nbsp;</p>
9. Noelle Stevenson

Graphic novelist Noelle Stevenson surrounded by the many characters she brought to life.

Illustration by Natalie Foss

Art direction by Erica Bonkowski, associate art director

From “Shape Shifter,” July 20/27, 2018 

Illustration by Natalie Foss for EW
<p>They say great minds think alike and, despite their undeniable admiration for each other, many years have passed without the two parallel Steves intersecting. EW attempted to to fix that.</p> <p>Illustration by Joe Ciardiello</p> <p>Art direction by Dragos Lemnei, senior art director</p> <p>From &#8220;Hollywood&rsquo;s Greatest Untold Stories,&#8221; April 6/13, 2018</p>
8. When Stephen (almost met) Steven

They say great minds think alike and, despite their undeniable admiration for each other, many years have passed without the two parallel Steves intersecting. EW attempted to to fix that.

Illustration by Joe Ciardiello

Art direction by Dragos Lemnei, senior art director

From “Hollywood’s Greatest Untold Stories,” April 6/13, 2018

Illustration by Joe Ciardiello for EW
<p>Twenty-five years after their&nbsp;<em>sentai</em>-sational debut, the Power Rangers have never looked better, courtesy of illustrator Cesar St. Martin.</p> <p>Illustration by Cesar St. Martin</p> <p>Art direction by&nbsp;Chuck Kerr, deputy design director</p> <p>From &#8220;It&rsquo;s Morphin&rsquo; Time,&#8221; Nov. 30, 2018</p>
7. Power Rangers

Twenty-five years after their sentai-sational debut, the Power Rangers have never looked better, courtesy of illustrator Cesar St. Martin.

Illustration by Cesar St. Martin

Art direction by Chuck Kerr, deputy design director

From “It’s Morphin’ Time,” Nov. 30, 2018

Illustration by Cesar St. Martin for EW
<p>The Andrew Garfield-led Tony award-winning Broadway revival is visualized in this stylish throwback to New York City in the 1980s.&nbsp;</p> <p>Illustration by Vasya Kolotusha</p> <p>Art direction by Benjamin de-Campos, freelance designer</p> <p>From &#8220;The Year&rsquo;s Best Broadway Shows,&#8221; Dec. 14/21, 2018</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
6. Angels in America

The Andrew Garfield-led Tony award-winning Broadway revival is visualized in this stylish throwback to New York City in the 1980s. 

Illustration by Vasya Kolotusha

Art direction by Benjamin de-Campos, freelance designer

From “The Year’s Best Broadway Shows,” Dec. 14/21, 2018

 

Illustration by Vasya Kolotusha for EW
<p>A surreal illustration for a surreal novel. The unnamed narrator chooses to live in a sort of self-induced coma and while seemingly unlikeable turns out to be one of the most compelling protagonists of the year.</p> <p>Illustration by Tomer Hanuka</p> <p>Art direction by Faith Stafford, senior art director</p> <p>From &#8220;The Year&rsquo;s Best Books,&#8221; Dec. 14/21, 2018</p>
5. My Year of Rest and Relaxation

A surreal illustration for a surreal novel. The unnamed narrator chooses to live in a sort of self-induced coma and while seemingly unlikeable turns out to be one of the most compelling protagonists of the year.

Illustration by Tomer Hanuka

Art direction by Faith Stafford, senior art director

From “The Year’s Best Books,” Dec. 14/21, 2018

Illustration by Tomer Hanuka for EW
<p>Fifty years after Stanley Kubrick&rsquo;s iconic sci-fi film hit theaters, you can still catch glimpses of its influence in films and TV shows like <em>Blade Runner 2049</em>, <em>Arrival</em>, <em>Gravity</em>, <em>Mad Men</em>, and <em>The Simpsons</em>.</p> <p>Illustration by Martin Ansin</p> <p>Art direction by Jenny Chang, senior art director</p> <p>From &#8220;2001&rsquo;s Star Children,&#8221; April 20, 2018</p>
4. 2001: A Space Odyssey’s Influence

Fifty years after Stanley Kubrick’s iconic sci-fi film hit theaters, you can still catch glimpses of its influence in films and TV shows like Blade Runner 2049, Arrival, Gravity, Mad Men, and The Simpsons.

Illustration by Martin Ansin

Art direction by Jenny Chang, senior art director

From “2001’s Star Children,” April 20, 2018

Illustration by Martin Ansin for EW
<p>An illustration that looks authentically 18th century &mdash; but on closer inspection is thoroughly modern &mdash; is wonderfully analogous to the film itself.</p> <p>Illustration by Jonathan Burton</p> <p>Art direction by Benjamin de-Campos, freelance designer</p> <p>From &#8220;The Year&rsquo;s Best Movies,&#8221; Dec. 14/21, 2018</p>
3. The Favourite

An illustration that looks authentically 18th century — but on closer inspection is thoroughly modern — is wonderfully analogous to the film itself.

Illustration by Jonathan Burton

Art direction by Benjamin de-Campos, freelance designer

From “The Year’s Best Movies,” Dec. 14/21, 2018

Illustration by Jonathan Burton for EW
<p>Like the movie itself, this illustration captures the lead character Cleo in&nbsp;<em>Roma</em> and her view on life in Mexico City.</p> <p>Illustration by Daniel Stolle</p> <p>Art direction by Erica Bonkowski, associate art director</p> <p>From &#8220;The Year&rsquo;s Best Movies,&#8221; Dec. 14/21, 2018</p>
2. Roma

Like the movie itself, this illustration captures the lead character Cleo in Roma and her view on life in Mexico City.

Illustration by Daniel Stolle

Art direction by Erica Bonkowski, associate art director

From “The Year’s Best Movies,” Dec. 14/21, 2018

Illustration by Daniel Stolle for EW
<p>Winter has come for the surviving cast of&nbsp;<em>Game of Thrones</em>, chillingly rendered by comic-book artist Francesco Francavilla. (Now where&rsquo;s our&nbsp;<em>GoT</em>&nbsp;comic series?)<strong>&nbsp;</strong></p> <p>Illustration by&nbsp;Francesco Francavilla</p> <p>Art direction by Chuck Kerr,&nbsp;deputy design director</p> <p>From &#8220;The End of Game of Thrones,&#8221; Nov. 9, 2018</p>
1. Game of Thrones

Winter has come for the surviving cast of Game of Thrones, chillingly rendered by comic-book artist Francesco Francavilla. (Now where’s our GoT comic series?) 

Illustration by Francesco Francavilla

Art direction by Chuck Kerr, deputy design director

From “The End of Game of Thrones,” Nov. 9, 2018

Illustration by Francesco Francavilla for EW
