The best — and most inventive — celebrity fandom names

Are you fan enough?
Some pop culture fans stan a celebrity, movie, or show so hard they coin names for themselves to bond together in their fandom. Scroll through to see some of the most inspired.
Pine-Nuts
These fans are nuts… for Chris Pine!
Little Monsters
Mother Monster, Lady Gaga, discussed her inner monsters during the making of her second studio album Born This Way. She christened her fans “little monsters” at her following live performances.
Cumberbitches
Ladies love Benedict Cumberbatch, and he loves them too, so much so that he would prefer them not to refer to themselves as his “bitches:” He told Ellen Degeneres as much on The Ellen Degeneres Show: “I’m very flattered, but has this not set feminism back a little bit?”
KatyCats
The purrrfect name for Katy Perry’s fanbase, as she picked the name herself. Plus, the 365 singer dubbed her cat “Kitty Purry.”
Chalamaniacs
Call Timothée Chalamet’s fans by their name: the “Chalamaniacs.”
Lizzbians
Lizzo fans took a DNA test and turns out, they are 100 percent “Lizzbians,” a name that the Truth Hurts singer gave her own followers back in June.
Twihards
You don’t have to try too hard to figure out that Twihards are die-hard fans of the Twilight series.
The Beyhive
Beyoncé has been dubbed the “Queen Bey,” and her hive of fans will have their stingers at the ready for anyone who contests her title.
Heughligans
The Heughligan (rhymes with hooligan) fan website surfaced in 2013 when Sam Heughan captivated television audiences as the 18th century scotsman with brains and brawn, Jamie Fraser on Outlander.
Lovatics
According to Urban Dictionary, Lovatics are fans of Demi Lovato that “support her more than her bra.”
Marshmellos
Marshmello’s fans have a soft spot for the DJ, and they’ve quite literally taken his name.
Swifties
Taylor Swift Lovers have referred to themselves as Swifties since the ‘You Need to Calm Down’ singer was still in her country phase.
Whovians
Doctor Who fans truly know who they are: “Whovians.”
Beliebers
You better believe Justin Bieber’s army of shrieking fans go by the “Beliebers.”
The Navy
Rihanna‘s fans enlisted in the “Navy” following an infamous lyric from studio album, Rated R: “We’re an army, better yet a navy, better yet, crazy, guns in the air.”
Selenators
Not to be confused with “Selena hater,” Selenator is a term of endearment for a fan of Selena Gomez.