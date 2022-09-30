Wow! Ben Stiller helped return Owen Wilson's wallet after he dropped it in London
In a move that feels ripped straight from one of the many comedies they've starred in together, Ben Stiller has revealed how he ended up helping longtime pal Owen Wilson reunite with his wallet after Wilson lost it in London.
While visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, the Severance director explained how his daughter Ella's classmate from the U.K. was enjoying a day out in Hyde Park when she noticed a man on a bicycle drop his wallet. When she retrieved it and opened it, Stiller recalled, she saw "credit cards and a driver's license [that] says Owen Wilson."
Discovering that the wallet belonged to the one and only Lightning McQueen himself, Ella's friend notified a local police officer, whose response was to jokingly encourage her to "go on a spending spree" with Wilson's plastic. After conventional methods proved unhelpful, she turned to Ella for assistance.
"Ella texts me, 'My friend just found your friend Owen Wilson's wallet,'" Stiller recounted. "So I texted Owen and I said, 'Hey, if you want your wallet back, text me right away.'"
Stiller explained that he heard back from his Zoolander costar immediately, adding, "Five minutes later, I get a text back: 'Wow.'"
Throughout their careers, Stiller and Wilson have starred opposite one another in more than 14 films, including 2001's The Royal Tenenbaums, 2004's Starsky & Hutch, and multiple installments of the Night at the Museum, Zoolander, and Meet the Fockers franchises.
So, as it turns out, there really is more to life than being really, really, ridiculously good-looking. For Stiller, it's also about helping his friends, too.
Watch Stiller discuss his good deed in the clip above.
