Boy Meets World star Ben Savage is planning to run for Congress

Boy meets… House of Representatives?

Ben Savage, star of the '90s sitcom Boy Meets World, is eyeing a run for Congress. The actor-turned-politician has registered to run as a Democrat in California's 30th Congressional District, according to paperwork filed with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday.

The seat is currently occupied by Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who is expected to vie for U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat, though the latter has not yet said whether she'll seek reelection.

"Ben is still making decisions and always looking for opportunities to give back and serve the community," Savage's representative Justin Baxter told EW, adding that he is primarily "focused on his upcoming wedding." Savage announced his engagement to partner Tessa Angermeier last week.

Ben Savage speaks onstage at the Boy Meets World 25th Anniversary Reunion panel during New York Comic Con 2018 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 5, 2018 in New York City. Ben Savage | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The actor, 42, is no stranger to public office. Savage, a longtime West Hollywood resident, made an unsuccessful bid for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council last year, citing challenges around public safety, struggling businesses, inflation, and the cost of housing as the reasons for his campaign.

Savage is best known for his role as Cory Matthews in Boy Meets World, the coming-of-age sitcom that ran for seven seasons between 1993 and 2000. He reprised his role in the 2014 spin-off Girl Meets World, which ran for three seasons. He graduated from Stanford University in 2004 with a degree in political science and has interned for U.S. Sen. Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania, according to a 2014 Rolling Stone interview that coincided with the premiere of Girl Meets World.

"I was interested in government and structure," said the actor, whose other credits include The Leftovers, Criminal Minds, Homeland, and Love, Lights, Hanukkah! "I thought it would be a fun experience."

When asked if he'd make a career of politics, Savage said at the time, "Acting and politics are almost too similar. I don't know… You have to be a very specific breed to do that."

