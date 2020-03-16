Ben Platt is throwing a virtual dance party to help deal with coronavirus anxiety

Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty Images

With everyone anxious over the coronavirus pandemic, The Politician and Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt wants to help shake off some of those nerves by hosting a virtual dance party. Dubbed #Quarantunes, the party will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and will require attendees to download the free app Stationhead to listen along to his playlist.

Booksmart's Noah Galvin and You's Kathryn Gallagher joined Platt for the announcement Monday.

"We will get to listen to a virtual playlist together and dance, listen to each other talk and whatnot," Platt said in a video posted to social media.

From the sounds of it, participants will be able to watch Platt, Galvin, and Gallagher's fancy footwork via their Instagram live streams. On those streams, Galvin said, there will be a swipe-up option to donate money to the New York City Food Bank.

Platt listed a lineup of artists who would be played on Tuesday's playlist, including Haim, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, and Lizzo.

Stars like Platt, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, and more have been doing what they can (from donations to personalized hand-washing videos) to help us all get through a health crisis that's reshaping daily life around the world, with a huge impact on the entertainment industry. Several stars have also announced that they've tested positive for COVID-19, like Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, and Olga Kurylenko.

Hopefully Platt & Co.'s virtual dance party will help lift some spirits. Start warming up those body rolls!

