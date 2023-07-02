"I think it's a distraction from things that are actually important, like the planet melting."

Elder Cunningham himself has slammed the Supreme Court's recent ruling in favor of a Christian web designer in Colorado who refused to provide services for same-sex weddings out of religious objections.

Ben Platt called the Friday ruling "so directly backwards" in an interview with Variety. "I think it's a distraction from things that are actually important, like the planet melting," the Book of Mormon alum said. "I also think it's the people who are losing clout. It's like the last rageful, fiery, 'This is not how it should be!' before they go away forever. It's my only hope. That's the only way to stay any kind of optimistic about it because otherwise it's just fully going back in time and harming people for no reason."

"It feels so backwards," Platt continued. "So directly backwards."

Platt's fiancé, actor Noah Galvin, added that he thinks the ruling will eventually be reversed, placing his faith in the younger generation, including his and Platt's 16-year-old Theater Camp costar Luke Islam. At the Sundance premiere of the film, centered on the eccentric staff members of a camp in upstate New York who must band together when their beloved founder falls into a coma, Islam attended in full makeup and the "most fabulous outfit," including eight-inch platform boots.

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 19: Noah Galvin and Ben Platt attend Sundance Institute's 'Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance Presented by IMDbPro' at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival at The Basin Recreation Fieldhouse on January 19, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb) Actors and partners Ben Platt and Noah Galvin | Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty for IMDb

"I was just so impressed," Galvin said. "I don't think I've ever felt the confidence in my own self to show up as authentically as Luke did at our premiere. It just filled me with joy and made me so, so proud of Luke and also of this next generation of kids who don't really give a f--- — and that is amazing."

The 6-3 ruling was rooted on First Amendment grounds of free speech and came after a bolstering of landmark LGBTQ+ protections in recent years, including a 2020 ruling that expanded protection of LGBTQ+ workers and the 2015 legalization of same-sex marriage in the U.S. On Friday, SCOTUS also killed President Joe Biden's student loan debt relief plan and affirmative action.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite...stars, and more.