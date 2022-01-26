"I watched like 15 different thoughts go through her and she was like, 'That's lovely,'" the actor recalled.

Ben Affleck had a risqué Prince poster in his childhood bedroom: 'My mom was very understanding'

When Ben Affleck was a kid, he had what you might call a controversial poster on his bedroom wall — but fortunately for the future Oscar winner, his mom took it in stride.

In a bonus clip from Affleck's recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the EW cover star revealed that he proudly owned and displayed a poster from pop legend Prince's 1981 album Controversy, which featured the "Purple Rain" crooner in nothing but his underwear.

Affleck's mother, though initially taken aback, was "very understanding," the actor said.

"At 9 years old, my favorite musician was Prince, who is a genius," Affleck told host Kelly Clarkson, who burst into hysterics when an image of the poster was shared on a screen behind Affleck and his Tender Bar costars Tye Sheridan and Daniel Ranieri.

"Listen, I was 9 years old, I was a big Prince fan!" Affleck said. "I took the poster, I put it up thinking, yeah that's the artist I like. I remember [my mother] coming in and being [bewildered]. I watched like 15 different thoughts go through her and she was like, 'That's lovely.'"

When Clarkson asked Ranieri whether he had any posters in his room, the young actor said he's got one of The Tender Bar director George Clooney in Ocean's Eleven. But he initially misspoke and said, "George's Batman," prompting Affleck — who played the Caped Crusader in Batman v Superman and Justice League — to jokingly walk off.

