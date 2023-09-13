Ben Affleck and Ice Spice team up for new Dunkin' commercial

Dunkin' Donuts enthusiast Ben Affleck just got a promotion.

On Tuesday, the East Coast-born coffee chain unveiled an unexpected collaboration between Affleck and rapper Ice Spice in the form of a commercial written, directed and conceived by their #1 fan — Ben Affleck.

The Cambridge-raised actor has never forgotten his Massachusetts roots, a fact frequently affirmed by his publicized love for Dunkin'. But as he informs everyone in the new commercial, Affleck is upgrading from accidental paparazzi pictures with donuts to full-on brand ambassador.

The ad also marks a big moment for Ice Spice, who introduces a new drink named in honor of her fans.

Ben Affleck in Dunkin' commercial

The Ice Spice Munchkins Drink is a fall drink with a pumpkin-spiced twist: Dunkin's frozen coffee is blended with pieces of their donut holes, which happen to share a name with Spice's fan base. As she explains it, this team-up was obvious: She's a self-proclaimed Dunkin' girl and her fans are already called the Munchkins.

The commercial premiered at last night's MTV Video Music Awards, where Ice Spice was celebrated as the Best New Artist of 2023. During her emotional speech, she gave a shoutout to her fans: "I just want to thank my Munchkins. I love you guys so much."

This latest collaboration is a follow-up to Affleck's Super Bowl commercial, which saw him serving coffee to random Dunkin' customers. After manning a drive-thru, headset and all, Affleck was joined by his superstar wife, Jennifer Lopez, who chastises him — ​​"Is this what you do when you say you're going to work all day?" — before requesting a glazed donut.

