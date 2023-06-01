"I don't know whether he's still loving it; I need to ask him."

Bella Ramsay is worried the Pedro Pascal 'daddy' trend has gone 'too far'

The actor addressed the daddy discourse that continues to follow Pascal both online and in real life during a recent Vanity Fair interview and acknowledged that the title doesn't feel as fun as it once was.

"I very much played into it at the beginning, but now I'm worried it's gone too far," Ramsey told the outlet. "I don't know whether he's still loving it; I need to ask him. He's a global phenomenon as he should be, because he's pretty spectacular."

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal | Credit: FilmMagic/FilmMagic

Ramsey's remarks come just over a week after Pascal declared that he was both "not a daddy" and "not gonna be a daddy" during a recent Hollywood Reporter roundtable chat.

During the discussion, Pascal, who plays father figures on both The Last of Us and The Mandalorian, confirmed that he was still "having fun" with the daddy trend. "It seems a little role-related," he explained. "There was a period where the Mandalorian is very daddy to baby Grogu, and Joel is very daddy to Ellie. These are daddy parts. That's what it is."

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent star has played along with the Daddy of it all in recent years, describing himself as a "cool, slutty Daddy" during an interview with Entertainment Tonight and boldly declaring himself a "bigger Daddy" than his pal Oscar Isaac while taking Vanity Fair's lie detector interview.

"I'm older than [Isaac]. Although he's a real daddy. He's got kids and I don't," he acknowledged. "But daddy is a state of mind, you know what I'm saying? I'm your daddy."

