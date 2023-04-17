The Grammy-nominated artist has been vocal about her body image issues.

Bebe Rexha slammed a TikTok algorithm that pertained to her weight.

The singer shared a screenshot of a search suggestion that read "bebe rexha weight" and called it "so upsetting" to witness. "I'm not mad cause it's true," she said Sunday on Twitter. "I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what."

In a follow-up tweet, Rexha said she's "always struggled with my weight," adding, "A bitch likes to eat."

The Grammy-nominated artist has been vocal about her body image struggles in the past, sharing a TikTok video in December 2021 about how holiday weight gain had impacted her self-esteem. "I weighed myself just now, and I don't feel comfortable sharing the weight 'cause I feel embarrassed," she said. "I just feel disgusting in my own body."

Though Rexha has been an outspoken supporter of body positivity, she admitted that she still struggles with her self-image. "I don't know how to help myself anymore or how to love myself," she said.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Bebe Rexha attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio) Bebe Rexha | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

The "In the Name of Love" singer previously appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019 and shared the empowering message she shares at concerts: "The shows are always, like, young girls, young guys, or, mothers and daughters and I say every night in my show, 'I don't care what anybody has told you, a number doesn't define you,'" Rexha said.

Rexha is set to release her third studio album, Bebe, on April 28. She released the album's first single, "Heart Wants What It Wants," last month.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.